Our Privacy Policy

Attitude Media (“AM”) is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your visits to www.theoutrage.com, and all content produced by Attitude Media, collectively “AM Sites”. Outlined below is our online privacy policy. If you have questions about this policy, please contact us at info@www.theoutrage.com.

Collection and disclosure of information

In order to ship products, recommend media, personalize the website and provide personalized output for our web applications, we sometimes collect information that can be directly associated with a specific person. We call this “Personal Information”, and it includes names, e-mail addresses, and other information when provided by the user. We collect Personal Information from individuals who affirmatively register at the website or subscribe to any of our email newsletters or who provide such information for use in our online tools.

When you visit the AM Websites, we also collect web site usage information and information about your computer and Internet connection, including your computer’s IP address, the type and version of browser and operating system you use, your internet domain and, if you arrived at an AM Website via a link from another website, the URL of the linking page.

We use this information to:

personalize the content and advertising you will see based on your personal characteristics or preferences notify you of relevant new products and features (if you opt in to receiving such information) notify you of promotions from Attitude Media (if you opt in to receiving such information) ensure, as far as is practical, that our site is compatible with the browsers and operating systems used by most of our visitors

To the extent it is in our control, we do not provide any of your information to any third party. However, it is possible that other sites may track your site usage via the APIs we use to gather info for our scrapbook or other online tools.

We also use the information for in-house research to:

improve our understanding of customer needs in developing AM Websites build marketing profiles aid strategic development

The results of all such research and analysis will be presented as anonymous or aggregated information and will not reveal any personal facts about individual customers.

We may disclose personal information in response to legal process, for example, in response to a court order. We also may disclose such information in response to a law enforcement agency’s request or where we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the physical safety of any person, non-compliance with any of our terms and conditions, or as otherwise permitted or required by law and consistent with legal requirements.

Opting out and modifying information

Subscribers to our site may terminate their subscriptions at any time by sending an email with subject line ‘Unsubscribe’ to info@www.theoutrage.com or by using the automated online system for subscribing and unsubscribing to the newsletters. To insure against delay in the process, please send your request from the same email address that you used to subscribe.

Browser information collected on the web site

IP addresses are used by your computer every time you are connected to the Internet. Your IP address is a number that is used by computers on the network to identify your computer. IP addresses are automatically collected by our web server as part of demographic and profile data known as traffic data so that data (such as the web pages you request) can be sent to you.

Cookies

A cookie is a small file that is placed on the user’s hard drive during a website visit. This file allows the user to move quickly and easily around our site. It is used to identify returning users and to identify subscribers and registrants (a registrant – and subscriber – will have the cookie linked to their email address as a way of identifying them). We also use a cookie to track a user’s sessions. We use this information to find out what site features are most popular so that we can develop AM Websites in the light of our analysis of people’s usage. We also use cookies and the information we collect to show you relevant content and advertising and media recommendations.

You can delete cookies from your hard drive at any time. Further information on the use of cookies can be found at:

http://www.cookiecentral.com (This site is not affiliated with AM in any way.)

Security

We employ security measures to protect the information provided by you from access by unauthorized persons and against unlawful processing, accidental loss, destruction or damage, intellectual property violations, and for other reasons. These measures include standard tools and techniques to protect against unauthorized access to our systems. We also restrict access to Personal Information.

Transfer of Personal Data Overseas

Given that the Internet is a global environment, using the Internet to collect and process personal data necessarily involves the transmission of data on an international basis. Therefore, by browsing AM Websites and communicating electronically with us, you acknowledge and agree to our processing of personal data in this way, subject to all the restrictions outlined above.

Changes to this privacy statement

Due to changes in legislation and best practice or enhancements to functionality and content on AM, or for other reasons, we may make changes to our privacy policy and will reflect those changes in this statement, so you should check here from time to time for the most current version of this statement.