How’s the Golf on Mars?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
"a brilliant use of the Web"
"Unbridled rants that can brighten even the dullest day"
"Entertaining rants on topics such as NBA labor negotiations and government waste."
Subscribe to The Outrage Newsletter
We will not rent or sell your email address for any reason. Attitude Media has been online since 1996 and
has always had this policy. For more on our privacy policy, click
here.
Note that this subscription service is for your personal use only. Please do not subscribe someone else
without their permission.
If you sign up using a Gmail address, the emails from Attitude Media will end up in your Promotions folder.
To make sure they go to your primary folder, select "Add sender to contacts" or use the "Move to tab" option
to move to your primary folder. With some email programs, you may need to select the "show images" option.