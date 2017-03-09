Have Americans just become dumb animals, willing to silently take any beating inflicted on them by their own government?



In the land of the free – a land that used to value privacy and civil liberties – there was a noticeable lack of Outrage over new revelations about the way that the CIA – which we, as citizens pay for – bug our electronic devices to spy on us.



Since we couldn’t say this any better, we’ll let Simon Black of SovereignMan.com say it for us:



Yesterday Wikileaks released 8,761 CIA documents detailing the agency’s hacking of smart phones, routers, computers, and even televisions.



These files reveal that the CIA can and has hacked devices that were supposedly secure-- iPhones, iPads, and Android devices.



The documents further reveal that the CIA is deliberately infecting personal computers with spyware, including Windows, Mac OS/X, Solaris, Linux, and other operating systems.



They’re also hacking WiFi routers to deploy software that monitors Internet activity, and have even figured out how to bypass anti-virus software so that their spyware cannot be detected.



They’ve also managed to make the rest of the world believe that Russian hackers, not the CIA, are behind all this malware and spyware.



The CIA is pretty shameless about its activities, nicknaming its various hacking programs “Assassin”, “Medusa”, and “Brutal Kangaroo”.



One of the deepest revelations is that the agency is able to hack Internet-connected televisions, including Samsung smart TVs, through a program called “Weeping Angel”.



Basically the CIA can turn your TV into a listening device, recording conversations in the room and transmitting the audio to a CIA server.







All of these programs would have been implemented during Obama’s term in office, approved by a Democrat who supposedly valued civil liberties. Or maybe Obama didn’t approve these methods, and government agencies like the CIA just operate without any oversight or constraint.



Either scenario is Outrageous - and pretty scary.



