Who’s the Real Threat?

You’ve probably heard that a 5 year old boy was detained and handcuffed at Dulles Airport outside Washington DC as a potential threat to America. There was some confusion about whether this really happened, as the story was sometimes accompanied on social media by a picture of another handcuffed boy.



The story was quite real. The 5 year old is a United States citizen and lives in Maryland. He was held in custody for five hours, separated from his mother.



Speaking after the incident, Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer said: ‘To assume that just because of someone’s age and gender that they don’t pose a threat would be misguided and wrong.’ We’re not making this up – that’s actually what the world’s stupidest Press Secretary said.



While the story is real, the confusion arose because some social media stories showed a photo of a handcuffed 8-year old boy during an incident at a school in Kentucky.



But rest easy, President Trump and his nationwide force of baton wielding lunatics will keep all the kids in line, whether their crime is being born in Iran or being hyperactive.



And for the little kids that criticize Trump? He has a special room for those little bastards.



For more see http://metro.co.uk/2017/01/31/boy-5-handcuffed-at-us-border-for-being-security-threat-to-usa-6417601/



And http://www.snopes.com/small-child-handcuffed-at-dulles/



