It’s the Cost Structure, Stupid!

The American medical system doesn’t work. The most fundamental problem is not a lack of insurance, but the fact that costs are out of control.

Despite having the world’s highest health care costs, the US has only the 26th highest life expectancy.

The Wall Street Journal did a great job of comparing costs for different types of procedures around the world, but the full article is behind a paywall. If you’re a subscriber to the Wall Street Journal, click here to look at the article. We’ve recreated some of the graphics below:

 

