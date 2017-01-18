Obama Frees Transgender Traitor

Who does still-President Barack Obama really care about? Hard working American taxpayers? Certainly not. But he does have a soft spot for traitors who have sex change operations.

Among his many other Outrages, Obama has just commuted the prison sentence of former soldier Bradley Manning, now Chelsea Manning. The convicted leaker of Army intelligence secrets had been sentenced to 35 years in prison, but he/she will walk out a free man/woman in May.

“This is just outrageous” said House speaker Paul Ryan. “Manning’s treachery put American lives at risk and exposed some of our nation’s most sensitive risks. President Obama now leaves in place a dangerous precedent that those who compromise our national security won’t be held accountable”.