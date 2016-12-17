Numbers December 17, 2016December 17, 2016 World’s Least Free Press 150 Number of journalists jailed in Turkey for being critical of the government. That is the highest number of jailed journalists of any country in the world. — Source: The Wall Street Journal
24 thoughts on “World’s Least Free Press”
