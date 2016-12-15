Bezos attempts to overthrow election results

It’s no secret that Jeff Bezos, the billionaire owner of the Washington Post and founder of Amazon, hates Trump but now he has shockingly attempted to overthrow the election results when the Washington Post published an article this morning arguing that the electoral college should disregard the election results and hand the election to Hillary, throwing the entire US democratic process in the garbage can.

Whether he had direct knowledge of this outrage or not, he is ultimately responsible for making sure that his organization respects the fundamental democratic processes, and until the Constitution is changed, the electors are legally and morally bound to vote according to the existing rules. But in modern America, tech billionaires think they, not the voters, rule the world.