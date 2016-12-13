Clintons Haven’t Given Up Yet!

The Clinton’s are still taking last gasps, desperately clinging to the hope of power and trying to overturn Trump’s stunning election victory.
First they tried to get the results overturned using the Green Party’s Jill Stein as a front to change the results via recounts in several key states. That was a complete failure, as Trump actually gained 162 net votes in the Wisconsin recount, and judges denied Stein’s efforts to get recounts in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Now the Clintons are trying to stab at the heart of democracy, trying to get electoral college electors to change their votes, despite being bound by law to follow the electoral results of the general election. The Clinton campaign is trying to throw sand in the eyes of electors by arguing, with no real proof, that the Russians influenced the vote in favor of Trump. And some electors just don’t like Trump, so, despite being pledged to vote for him when the electoral college goes through what should be a formality on December 19, they are threatening to overthrow the democratic process and vote for someone else.
Once again the Clinton efforts are running headfirst into the reality of the law: From the Washington Post:
“A federal judge dealt a severe setback Monday to a longshot plan to deny Donald Trump the presidency through the Electoral College, refusing to suspend a Colorado law requiring the state’s nine electors to vote for the presidential candidate who won the state in November….Part of me thinks this is really a political stunt to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president,” said Judge Daniel, who was nominated to the bench by Bill Clinton in 1995.”
