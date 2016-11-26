Hillary Tries to Steal Election!

Daily Outrage 

Hillary Tries to Steal Election!

In the third presidential debate, Hillary Clinton chastised Donald Trump for his unwillingness to pledge that he would accept the outcome of the election, reserving the right to challenge voter fraud.

She called Trump’s statement “horrifying.”

“That is not the way our democracy works,” she said. “We’ve been around for 240 years. We’ve had free and fair elections. We’ve accepted the outcomes when we may not have liked them, and that is what must be expected of anyone standing on a debate stage during a general election.”

Clinton supporters are now seeking to overturn the election result, filing for recounts In Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

The effort is being led by their proxy, Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who received less than 1% of the Wisconsin vote and raised only $3.5 million in her entire US election campaign, yet has somehow managed to raise over $5 million for the recounts in just a few days.

The Clintons are masters at gaining power, and hanging on to it. Now, they make their final play, but will Trump supporters just lay down and watch their dreams stolen?

Posted By: admin 82 Comments

82 thoughts on “Hillary Tries to Steal Election!

  25. This is a comment to the admin. I discovered your Hillary Tries to Steal Election! – The Outrage page by searching on Google but it was hard to find as you were not on the first page of search results. I know you could have more traffic to your website. I have found a website which offers to dramatically increase your website rankings and traffic to your site: http://soiq.ch/pjj6 I managed to get close to 500 visitors/day using their service, you could also get a lot more targeted traffic from Google than you have now. Their services brought significantly more visitors to my site. I hope this helps!

    Reply

  32. Everything published was actually very reasonable.
    However, what about this? what if you were to write a awesome headline?
    I am not suggesting your information isn’t good.,
    but what if you added a title that makes people want more?

    I mean Hillary Tries to Steal Election! – The Outrage is kinda vanilla.
    You could look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create article headlines to grab
    viewers to open the links. You might add a video or a related pic or two
    to get readers excited about everything’ve written. Just
    my opinion, it would bring your blog a little
    livelier.

    Reply

  44. You actually make it appear really easy together with your presentation however I in finding this topic to be actually one thing that I believe I would never understand.
    It kind of feels too complex and very broad for me. I’m looking ahead to your subsequent post,
    I’ll try to get the hold of it!

    Reply

  52. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is needed to get
    set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% positive.

    Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.

    Many thanks

    Reply

  54. Greetings I am so grateful I found your site, I really found you by accident, while I was searching on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a marvelous post and a all round exciting blog
    (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all
    at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added
    in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more,
    Please do keep up the excellent b.

    Reply

  56. I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I
    never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough
    for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as
    you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Reply

  67. They thought-about the wristlet a trend pattern that will, like all others, come
    and go; and the wristwatch would at that time never be thought of by men as something but a female bobble for
    women.

    Reply

  68. Howdy! I know this is somewhat off-topic but I
    needed to ask. Does operating a well-established blog such as yours require a large
    amount of work? I’m brand new to blogging however I do write in my journal every day.
    I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my personal experience and thoughts online.
    Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for new aspiring
    blog owners. Appreciate it!

    Reply

  72. Weighing one thing round 80 grams and measuring round a minute 37.eight x sixty four x 17.7 mm, these wristwatch
    telephones with the twin-band GSM 900/1800 MHz gadget
    provide up to 6 hours of typical speak time,
    6 hours of music taking part in time and up to
    one hundred fifty hours of stand-by time on the
    flick of a wrist.

    Reply

  78. I think everything published made a great deal of sense.
    However, think about this, suppose you wrote a catchier title?
    I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your website, however suppose you added a post title that makes people
    desire more? I mean Hillary Tries to Steal Election! – The Outrage is kinda plain. You could look at Yahoo’s home page and watch
    how they create article headlines to get people to open the links.
    You might add a related video or a pic or two to get readers excited about what you’ve got to say.
    Just my opinion, it would bring your posts a little bit more interesting.

    Reply

  79. This is a memo to the admin. I discovered your Hillary Tries to Steal Election! – The Outrage page by searching on Google but it was hard to find as you were not on the first page of search results. I know you could have more traffic to your site. I have found a company which offers to dramatically improve your rankings and traffic to your site: http://hdmh.info/37 I managed to get close to 500 visitors/day using their service, you could also get many more targeted visitors from Google than you have now. Their services brought significantly more traffic to my site. I hope this helps!

    Reply

  81. This is a memo to the webmaster. I discovered your Hillary Tries to Steal Election! – The Outrage page by searching on Google but it was difficult to find as you were not on the first page of search results. I know you could have more visitors to your website. I have found a site which offers to dramatically increase your website rankings and traffic to your website: http://hud.sn/6sk5 I managed to get close to 500 visitors/day using their services, you can also get a lot more targeted traffic from search engines than you have now. Their services brought significantly more traffic to my website. I hope this helps!

    Reply

  82. It is the best time to make a few plans for the long run and it’s
    time to be happy. I’ve learn this put up and if I may I wish to suggest you some interesting
    things or suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I wish to read more issues about it!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Endorsements

web magazine

"a brilliant use of the Web"

netscapes netcenter

"Unbridled rants that can brighten even the dullest day"

playboy

"Entertaining rants on topics such as NBA labor negotiations and government waste."