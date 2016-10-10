Genital Yeast Infection

Yeast infection alternately referred to as Candidiasis, is a fungal infection due to any type of Candida (a type of yeast). It is a fungus that lives almost everywhere, including in your body. It is worth noting that a yeast infection is not always caused by Candida. Yeast infections affect different parts of the body in different ways:

White patches in your mouth

This can spread to your esophagus, the tube that takes food from mouth to stomach especially in individuals who have a weakened immune system.

Vaginal yeast infections that cause itchiness, pain and discharge

Itching and rashes on the skin

If it affects the genital area, it is called a yeast infection. In women, it may be called a vulvovaginal yeast infection and in men, it’s called Balanitis.