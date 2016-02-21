What Does $12.3 Trillion Buy These Days?

All News & Features Daily Outrage 

What Does $12.3 Trillion Buy These Days?

We’ve all had a bad night.  One too many drinks, one comment we should have kept to ourselves about the way the blouse fit that girl. We’ve all been there.

Then you start spending money. Everyone needs a drink and your wallet is open!  Of course you need to tip the dancers.  Somehow, as the endless night goes on, you just keep taking money out, and in the morning it’s all gone. And what do you have to show for it?

It’s morning in America now, and throughout the world, and boy is there one big hangover.

In 2008, when the financial system was falling apart, governments didn’t really know what to do, so they just did everything! I mean, WTF, it’s not money that any politician or bureaucrat actually had to earn, and spending other peoples’ money is always fun.

So, what does $12.3 trillion buy you, when you wake up the morning after and see what you have to show for that crazy night out?

Apparently, not much. Jeff Cox of CNBC did the math, and found that crazy spending by the US Fed and other Central Banks around the world has been, well, a complete failure, resulting in slow growth, distorted markets, and other unintended consequences.

Oh yeah, and when you have a crazy night out,  you feel kinda sick when you check your credit card bill.  Well governments are pretty much in the same place; none of the benefits actually materialized, but the huge debt from the spending binge? That’s very real.

 

Read the CNBC analysis here.

Read full article at CNBC

Posted By: admin 38 Comments

38 thoughts on “What Does $12.3 Trillion Buy These Days?

  3. Excellent site! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the articles or blog posts are well written.
    I’m wondering how I might be notified anytime a new post has been created.
    I have subscribed to your RSS which should do the trick!
    Have a great day!

    Reply

  9. With time, exclusive mortgage insurance coverage (PMI) companies entered into play,
    and also now FHA primarily offers individuals who could not
    pay for a traditional down payment or otherwise do not get approved for PMI.

    Reply

  15. Given that the G Pen Elite adds precision temperature level controls and a display screen in a little package,
    that’s the standard that these higher-priced gadgets will
    certainly have to start conference, too.

    Reply

  24. Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too excellent.

    I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are stating
    and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you
    still care for to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read much more from you.
    This is actually a tremendous site.

    Reply

  25. Testostgerone therapy is of little use to an otherwise healthy guy, and hence a man who doesn’t need testosterone but takes it anyway is only subject to possibl danger of treatment.

    Reply

  29. You actually make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I to find this topic
    to be really one thing that I think I might never understand.
    It seems too complex and extremely huge for me. I’m having a look forward on your next
    submit, I’ll attempt to get the grasp of it!

    Reply

  30. I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article
    like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me.
    In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good
    content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Reply

  32. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your
    weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire
    actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I
    achievement you access consistently quickly.

    Reply

  34. Hello there I am so grateful I found your blog page, I really found you by
    mistake, while I was researching on Aol for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like
    to say kudos for a incredible post and a all round enjoyable
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over
    it all at the moment but I have book-marked it
    and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have
    time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the great job.

    Reply

  38. Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
    I love the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
    I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful blog!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Endorsements

web magazine

"a brilliant use of the Web"

netscapes netcenter

"Unbridled rants that can brighten even the dullest day"

playboy

"Entertaining rants on topics such as NBA labor negotiations and government waste."