US PRESIDENTS – GOOD, BAD, AND UGLY

BEST PRESIDENT WHO WAS NOT TOO BRIGHT AND DIDN’T WORK TOO HARD

Ronald Reagan

(1981-1989)

Remembered for napping in the afternoon, jellybeans, and the glamour he and his wife returned to the White House after the lean years of Jimmy Carter. Reagan helped engineer the economic rebound that lead to the roaring 80s, as well as all the excesses of that period. His increase in defense spending helped lead to the implosion of the Soviet Union and the fall of the Berlin Wall. Not a rocket scientist, but the right man for the time. A good man and a good president, even if he wasn’t the sharpest crayon in the box.