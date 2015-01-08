Michelle Obama is the Marie Antoinette of our times. Having been ashamed of America until it had the good sense to elect her husband to the presidency, she has exploited her position for personal gain to a degree that would make any third world dictator proud.
Currently on a “private” trip to China, Mrs. Obama, her two daughters, and her mother are staying in the $8,400 a night presidential suite at a Beijing Hotel, which was deemed too expensive for a previous trip by Vice President Biden. While billed as a private trip, Mrs. Obama has an entourage of 70, flies on military planes and has a full contingent of Secret Service and personal staff, all of whom are also housed and fed in five star comfort at tax-payer expense. The White House has refused to release the cost of the trip – this from a president who promised to run the most transparent administration ever.
Like many of the “public servants” around the world, Mrs. Obama views her position as First Lady as nothing more than an opportunity to plunder the public coffers – and hey, in a nation $17.5 trillion dollars in debt, who will know the difference!
The Obamas have nothing but contempt for the people who have to do real work to pay for these junkets. But hey, the American people have become such pathetic tools, perfectly willing to be abused and trampled on, that they barely notice. So Party On Michelle, and just keep flipping the bird at the poor, tax-paying suckers who pick up the bills.
To read more about the first family’s wild lifestyle, including the Obama’s million dollar date night, go to http://whitehouseexpenses.com/
Buy the $1.4 Billion Man ebook
Amazon:
amzn.to/NOWpm6
Barnes and Noble:
bit.ly/OLJYrn
4 thoughts on “MICHELLE PARTIES IN CHINA AT OUR EXPENSE!”
The FHA Crossbreed attends to a preliminary fixed interest rate for a duration of three or five
years, and after that changes every year after the first set duration.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually understand what you are
talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my web site =).
We will have a hyperlink trade contract among us
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your
content seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to
let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get
the problem resolved soon. Cheers
I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.