In the third presidential debate, Hillary Clinton chastised Donald Trump for his unwillingness to pledge that he would accept the outcome of the election, reserving the right to challenge voter fraud.
She called Trump’s statement “horrifying.”
“That is not the way our democracy works,” she said. “We’ve been around for 240 years. We’ve had free and fair elections. We’ve accepted the outcomes when we may not have liked them, and that is what must be expected of anyone standing on a debate stage during a general election.”
Clinton supporters are now seeking to overturn the election result, filing for recounts In Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.
The effort is being led by their proxy, Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who received less than 1% of the Wisconsin vote and raised only $3.5 million in her entire US election campaign, yet has somehow managed to raise over $5 million for the recounts in just a few days.
The Clintons are masters at gaining power, and hanging on to it. Now, they make their final play, but will Trump supporters just lay down and watch their dreams stolen?
3 thoughts on "Hillary Tries to Steal Election!"
