Pierpaolo Piccioli guiding the Ben stiller

“When actor Ben Stiller was getting back into fashion mode for the sequel Zoolander No. 2, he called Piccioli to ask for advice. “If you have socks, you are not fashion,” Piccioli told Stiller. “He said why? And I said shush. I said, ‘You don’t try to understand. You just do not wear socks.’ “And also, if you put your arms into the sleeves of your coat, you are not fashion. Don’t ask why. But do not carry your bag anywhere but here.” Piccioli folds his arm with his palm face up and points to the crease in his elbow. “If you want to be fashion, these are the rules.” Pierpaolo Piccioli | Valentino Co-Creative Director Source: New York Magazine

Say What? Fool! Don’t dare ask! If you are chosen to understand the mysteries of the universe, you will know why we don’t wear socks with shoes.