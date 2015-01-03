Numbers 

Cost of White House

1.4 bilion dollar man

$1.4 Billion

According to Author John Groom, the cost of the Obama’s lifestyle is $1.4 Billion per year, for vacations, Camp David, personal and political travel, and other items not directly related to the operations of the federal government

— Source: The 1.4 Billion Dollar Man, by John Groom

